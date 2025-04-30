Controversial Detainment in El Salvador: US Payments at the Core
A Salvadoran man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is detained in El Salvador, allegedly due to U.S. payments, claims Senator Chris Van Hollen. This detainment, criticized for lacking legal basis, highlights risks to due process and constitutional rights amidst Trump administration's immigration policies.
A controvery has arisen regarding the detainment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, a decision said to be influenced by payments from the United States. Senator Chris Van Hollen addressed the situation in a letter to the White House, stating that El Salvador admits holding Garcia solely because of financial agreements with the U.S.
The detention exemplifies the Trump administration's failure to adhere to court orders, according to Van Hollen. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to facilitate Garcia's return, he remains in a local prison due to what officials describe as an "agreement" with the U.S. government, hence challenging basic due process and constitutional rights.
Garcia's situation illustrates the severe implications of current U.S. immigration policies, especially when tied to financial dealings with foreign nations. Meanwhile, the White House has refrained from commenting on these serious allegations, maintaining President Trump's hardline immigration stance that is divisively received in public opinion polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports