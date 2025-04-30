Mexico and U.S. Discuss Intellectual Property Watchlist Placement

Mexico's deputy foreign trade minister is preparing for crucial discussions with representatives from the U.S. Trade Representative office. The meetings come after Mexico was listed on the U.S. priority watch list concerning intellectual property rights.

The inclusion in the watch list has prompted Mexican officials to seek clarity on the matter, although the Mexican government states the designation does not currently involve any trade measures that might impact the nation economically.

The U.S. Trade Representative's annual report has brought attention to issues surrounding intellectual property rights, sparking dialogues between the two neighboring countries to better understand and potentially resolve any underlying concerns.

