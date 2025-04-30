UN Agencies Grapple with Severe Funding Cuts as Global Aid Faces Crisis

Several United Nations agencies responsible for aiding children, refugees, and other vulnerable groups are facing significant budget cuts, primarily due to reduced contributions from the United States, which officials say threaten the effectiveness of crucial relief programs. Both internal memos and anonymous sources have confirmed personnel reductions within these agencies as they work to mitigate the impact on their operations. The World Food Program (WFP) anticipates a 30% reduction in its workforce, while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will slash its headquarters and regional offices' costs by 30% and cut senior-level positions by half, according to official statements.

A WFP representative described the budget cuts as the most extensive in the past 25 years, projecting operations will either be eliminated or heavily reduced. The cuts highlight the consequences of former President Donald Trump's decision to reposition the United States away from its lead role as the largest global aid donor. Trump, in association with ally Elon Musk and a newly established Department of Government Efficiency, has initiated federal government scaling with an emphasis on reducing foreign assistance.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed concern over the severe funding reductions, noting that budget cuts have immediate and disastrous effects on the world's most vulnerable populations. As the UN undergoes reform, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an internal review to enhance efficiency. Meanwhile, WFP will prioritize resources on critical programs to alleviate hunger among 343 million people, while UNHCR faces workforce reductions amidst a funding crunch that spells further hardship for refugee populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)