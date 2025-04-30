Democratic States Challenge AmeriCorps Funding Cuts

On Tuesday, a coalition of Democratic-led states launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the consequential dismantling of the AmeriCorps federal agency. The lawsuit decries the cancellation of substantial grant funding intended for community service projects nationwide.

Accusations against the government allege illegal reductions were orchestrated through cost-cutting measures that targeted the AmeriCorps State and National programs, foreseen to distribute over USD 557 million in congressionally approved funding. The cuts have severely impacted the agency's ability to deploy volunteers and resources across the United States.

This move has sparked concerns among state officials and community leaders about the decline in services for critical community programs, emphasizing the need to preserve the agency's spirit of volunteerism and service for the greater good.

(With inputs from agencies.)