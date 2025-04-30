Forced Apart: The Stark Reality of U.S. Deportation Policies

U.S. immigration authorities deported Heidy Sanchez to Cuba, separating her from her breastfeeding daughter, drawing criticism for the Trump administration's immigration policies. Her case underscores alleged violations of due process and the bitter realities faced by mixed-status families in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that Sanchez opted to leave her daughter with a relative, contradicting her claims of being given no choice. This discrepancy highlights ongoing debates about the treatment of immigrants, particularly the impact of deportation on families with U.S. citizens.

Democrats and advocacy groups have condemned these deportations, including cases of children deported with their parents. They argue the policies breach human rights and devastate families. Amid political divides, worries about the rule of law and the humanity of current immigration practices continue to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)