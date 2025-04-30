Joint Military Operation in Yemen: A Tactical Overview

In a statement released on Wednesday, Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed the participation of British and U.S. forces in a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday night. The operation aimed to minimize the risk to civilians by being conducted after dark. All aircraft involved returned safely, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a U.S. airstrike reportedly resulted in the deaths of 68 African migrants at a detention center in Yemen, Houthi-controlled media reported on Monday. The strike has raised questions about the targeting processes and collateral damage in conflict zones.

This series of events highlights the ongoing complexities and human costs of military engagement in Yemen, as international forces continue operations in the region.

