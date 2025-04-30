Left Menu

Deven Bharti Takes Helm as New Mumbai Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed as the new commissioner of Mumbai police, succeeding Vivek Phansalkar. Bharti will assume his new role as the city’s top cop, with the post recently being downgraded to the rank of Additional Director General of Police, despite previous upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:16 IST
Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police, officials reported on Wednesday. Bharti, a 1994-batch officer, is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police.

He will succeed Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after a distinguished 35-year career in the force. Bharti is expected to take charge later in the evening.

The state home department issued an order for Bharti's appointment while declaring that the post of Mumbai police commissioner will now be at the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). Notably, the post had been upgraded to the Director General (DG) rank in some recent instances, an official clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

