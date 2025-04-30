Mumbai Police: The Unmatched Guardians
Vivek Phansalkar, outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner, declared the Mumbai police as the world's best, surpassing even Scotland Yard. He praised their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order for a population of 2 crore, despite limited resources, highlighting their effectiveness during major elections.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable farewell address, outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar lauded the city's police force, declaring it the best in the world, surpassing the iconic Scotland Yard. Phansalkar retires this Wednesday, capping a remarkable 35-year tenure in law enforcement.
Phansalkar, who has devoted years to serving as joint commissioner and police commissioner, cited the tireless dedication of the Mumbai police in maintaining order across a sprawling metropolis of 2 crore residents, despite facing various challenges and resource constraints.
He highlighted the force's exceptional service during the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections, ensuring peace without any incidents, while emphasizing their unwavering commitment to unity and security in society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quest Global Earns EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for Sustainability Excellence
Saab Solidifies Commitment to India with New Hyderabad Development Centre
Maharashtra Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Misinformation Claims
Himachal's 'Diya Rath Yatra' & CM's Commitment to Orphan Care: A Twofold Approach
Haryana's Commitment to Education Quality and Equal Opportunities