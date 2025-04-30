Mumbai Police: The Unmatched Guardians

In a commendable farewell address, outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar lauded the city's police force, declaring it the best in the world, surpassing the iconic Scotland Yard. Phansalkar retires this Wednesday, capping a remarkable 35-year tenure in law enforcement.

Phansalkar, who has devoted years to serving as joint commissioner and police commissioner, cited the tireless dedication of the Mumbai police in maintaining order across a sprawling metropolis of 2 crore residents, despite facing various challenges and resource constraints.

He highlighted the force's exceptional service during the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections, ensuring peace without any incidents, while emphasizing their unwavering commitment to unity and security in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)