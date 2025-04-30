Bizarre Poisoning Trial: Family Lunch Turns Deadly

An Australian woman is standing trial for the alleged murder of three elderly relatives through food poisoning, a case that has fascinated the nation. Erin Patterson, 50, is accused of lacing a family meal with lethal mushrooms in July 2023.

The prosecution claims Patterson fabricated a cancer diagnosis to lure her victims to lunch. They later fell ill after eating Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes, and green beans, allegedly spiked with death cap mushrooms, a deadly strain found in her residence.

Patterson, asserting her innocence, describes the deaths as accidental. The trial has attracted both local and global media attention, with many eagerly following the unfolding courtroom drama in Morwell.

