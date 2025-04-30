Left Menu

Command Change Amid Tensions: Lt Gen Kumar Hands Over Reins

Lt Gen M V Sachindra Kumar relinquished his command of the Udhampur-based Northern Command upon retirement. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma will take over amid Indian-Pakistani tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Kumar honored fallen soldiers at Dhruva War Memorial before stepping down.

In a significant transition, Lt Gen M V Sachindra Kumar has stepped down from leading the Udhampur-based Northern Command upon reaching retirement age. He was succeeded by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who will assume his new role on Thursday.

The change in command comes during tense times between India and Pakistan, following the tragic April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists. Lt Gen Kumar's departure is marked by his tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Dhruva War Memorial, Udhampur, recognizing their supreme sacrifice.

Lt Gen Kumar's tenure began in February last year, when he succeeded Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. During his 15-month leadership, he oversaw security and operations along India's northern borders, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

