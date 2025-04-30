Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes Intensify Conflict in Ukraine

Swarms of Russian drones struck the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday, resulting in one fatality and injuring around 50 individuals, as reported by officials. The northeastern city of Kharkiv, frequently attacked since the full-scale invasion began over three years ago, suffered numerous casualties, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In the southern city of Dnipro, a 53-year-old man lost his life due to the attacks, detailed by regional governor Serhiy Lysak. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted the deployment of over 100 drones by Russia overnight and called for stringent sanctions to compel Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement and ultimately end the war.

Zelenskiy urged the United States, a key Western ally, to intensify pressure on Russia. While Washington attempts to mediate peace talks, it may reconsider its role if concrete proposals fail to emerge from both Moscow and Kyiv. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire, yet combat activities appear to intensify, as per Ukraine's military leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)