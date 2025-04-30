Japan Pushes for Swift Resolution in Trade Tariff Talks
Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa aims for expedited tariff negotiation progress with the U.S., amid significant losses by Japanese automakers. Japan maintains its stance on abolishing U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Ishiba emphasizes job creation and shared roles, while considering domestic economic policies.
Japan is intensifying efforts to expedite tariff negotiations with the United States, according to top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa. He reported substantial losses faced by Japanese automakers due to existing tariffs, urging brisk yet steady progress in discussions.
During his press remarks in Tokyo before traveling to Washington, Akazawa highlighted the severe economic impact, citing an automaker's reported $1 million hourly loss due to tariffs. 'No Japanese company can endure the 25% tariffs on auto exports,' he stated.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed Japan's position on seeking the removal of U.S. tariffs. As he wrapped up international visits, Ishiba stressed mutual job creation and collaboration, while examining domestic economic measures, including potential sales tax adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
