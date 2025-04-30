Knife-Wielding Intruder Charged with Terror Offense at Israeli Embassy

On Wednesday, London's police force charged Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, with a terror offense after he allegedly attempted to enter the Israeli Embassy grounds carrying a knife.

According to London's Metropolitan Police, Albadri faces charges for preparing 'terrorist acts' and possession of a bladed article. The incident unfolded Monday around 6 p.m. when a man tried to access the embassy's premises in Kensington, West London, attracting the attention of officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Commander Dominic Murphy of the Counter Terrorism Command said their investigation suggests Albadri acted alone and poses no broader threat to the public. "Our investigation is ongoing, and we advise the public not to speculate," he remarked. Albadri is expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)