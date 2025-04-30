Dr Alistair Ruiters Appointed as President Ramaphosa’s Special Advisor on Investment Promotion

In a strategic move to intensify South Africa’s drive for economic rejuvenation and inclusive growth, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Alistair Ruiters as the Special Advisor: Investment Promotion in the Presidency. The announcement, made via a statement from the Presidency, signals the 7th Administration’s sharpened focus on attracting both domestic and international capital to fuel job creation and sustainable development.

A Key Appointment for Economic Transformation

Dr Ruiters’ appointment comes at a critical juncture in South Africa’s economic trajectory. As the country continues to navigate a challenging post-pandemic recovery landscape marked by energy constraints, unemployment, and sluggish GDP growth, the government has placed renewed emphasis on boosting investor confidence and unlocking private sector-led development. Dr Ruiters will serve as a key figure in advising President Ramaphosa on strategies to galvanize investment flows into key sectors of the economy.

The Presidency stated:

“Dr Ruiters will advise President Ramaphosa on South Africa’s continuing investment drive, which is a principal component of the 7th Administration’s focus on inclusive economic growth and job creation.”

This advisory role will also support the implementation of wide-ranging economic reforms aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of South Africa as an investment destination. These include regulatory simplification, infrastructure development, industrial policy innovation, and improvements to the ease of doing business.

A Blend of Public Service and Business Acumen

Dr Ruiters brings to the role a rare blend of public sector insight and private enterprise leadership. He previously served as Director-General of the Department of Trade and Industry, where he was instrumental in shaping industrial and trade policy during a formative period in South Africa’s democratic governance.

In addition to his public service, Dr Ruiters has a strong record in the private sector. He was a former Commissioner of the Competition Commission, where he played a key role in strengthening market regulation and fair competition. His entrepreneurial credentials include founding and managing several successful businesses, and he has held senior leadership roles in diverse institutions, including:

National Empowerment Fund (NEF): Promoting economic participation for historically disadvantaged South Africans.

Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR): An ambitious project aimed at developing next-generation nuclear energy technology.

Afarak Group: A global mining and minerals company with a focus on sustainable operations.

Academic Excellence and Visionary Leadership

Dr Ruiters’ academic background further underpins his suitability for the advisory role. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil) from the University of Oxford and a BA Honours degree from the University of Cape Town. His scholarly perspective, combined with hands-on experience in governance and enterprise, equips him with a nuanced understanding of the economic dynamics shaping South Africa and the broader global context.

Reinforcing South Africa’s Global Investment Position

The appointment aligns with South Africa’s efforts to deepen its integration into continental and international trade and investment networks. The government is working to diversify the economy, boost industrial capacity, and enhance participation in global supply chains. Dr Ruiters will be instrumental in driving initiatives under platforms like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and leveraging the upcoming South Africa Investment Conference and similar engagements to showcase the country’s potential.

With investor sentiment fluctuating due to global uncertainties, load shedding, and policy ambiguity, a trusted advisor like Dr Ruiters is expected to bring clarity, confidence, and cohesion to South Africa’s investment strategy.

As South Africa prepares for a new era of economic reform, transformation, and growth, Dr Alistair Ruiters’ strategic insights and leadership could prove pivotal in building a more inclusive and prosperous national economy.