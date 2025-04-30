Mega Demolition Drive Clears Illegal Settlements in Ahmedabad
A large-scale demolition operation took place in the Chandola lake area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, targeting illegal encroachments by Bangladeshi immigrants. The government aims to reclaim 1.25 lakh square meters of land. Authorities, including police and municipal bodies, are executing the operation with a significant deployment of resources.
A massive demolition drive in Ahmedabad's Chandola lake area continued for a second day as authorities worked to remove illegal encroachments. The operation follows the detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants found residing near the lake.
This initiative, led by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and city police, is aimed at reclaiming 1.25 lakh square meters of illegally occupied land. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, reaffirmed the government's commitment to removing all illegal settlements.
The demolition follows a recent police raid that detained over 150 illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The mastermind behind the encroachments, Lalu Pathan, is wanted for multiple offenses, including theft and forgery, amid ongoing efforts to restore law and order.
