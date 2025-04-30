Left Menu

Tensions Surge Along LoC as India, Pakistan Talk

Indian and Pakistani directors general of military operations recently discussed over the hotline as tensions rise due to unprovoked firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The conversation, occurring amid heightened tensions from the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India caution Pakistan on unilateral actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST
Tensions Surge Along LoC as India, Pakistan Talk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The directors general of military operations for India and Pakistan engaged in a hotline discussion, highlighting escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) due to Pakistan's unprovoked firing. This conversation unfolded on Tuesday, according to informed sources.

Indian officials reportedly warned their Pakistani counterparts about the repercussions of ongoing unilateral firings during this exchange. The talks underscore a period of heightened alertness following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, amplifying longstanding tensions between the neighboring nations.

As the directors general navigated these critical discussions, the focus remained on maintaining stability and addressing the concerning incidents along the contentious LoC, reflecting the intricate dynamics of India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025