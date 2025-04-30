Tensions Surge Along LoC as India, Pakistan Talk
Indian and Pakistani directors general of military operations recently discussed over the hotline as tensions rise due to unprovoked firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The conversation, occurring amid heightened tensions from the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India caution Pakistan on unilateral actions.
The directors general of military operations for India and Pakistan engaged in a hotline discussion, highlighting escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) due to Pakistan's unprovoked firing. This conversation unfolded on Tuesday, according to informed sources.
Indian officials reportedly warned their Pakistani counterparts about the repercussions of ongoing unilateral firings during this exchange. The talks underscore a period of heightened alertness following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, amplifying longstanding tensions between the neighboring nations.
As the directors general navigated these critical discussions, the focus remained on maintaining stability and addressing the concerning incidents along the contentious LoC, reflecting the intricate dynamics of India-Pakistan relations.
