Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Fire Claims Lives, Including Tamil Nadu Residents

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences for the victims of a devastating fire in Kolkata, which resulted in 14 deaths, including three residents of Tamil Nadu. The fire occurred at a budget hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area, and Stalin assured state support to the affected families.

Updated: 30-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Fire Claims Lives, Including Tamil Nadu Residents
A deadly fire in central Kolkata claimed 14 lives on April 29, 2025, including three from Tamil Nadu, to whom Chief Minister M K Stalin offered condolences.

The fire, occurring in a budget hotel at the crowded Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar, also left 13 injured.

CM Stalin assured support for the families of Tamil Nadu victims and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

