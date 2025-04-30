Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Fire Claims Lives, Including Tamil Nadu Residents

A deadly fire in central Kolkata claimed 14 lives on April 29, 2025, including three from Tamil Nadu, to whom Chief Minister M K Stalin offered condolences.

The fire, occurring in a budget hotel at the crowded Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar, also left 13 injured.

CM Stalin assured support for the families of Tamil Nadu victims and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

