Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Syrian Capital Outskirts

An Israeli strike near Damascus killed a member of Syria's new security forces. Israel claimed the target was an extremist group plotting against the Arab Druze in Sahnaya. The Syrian interior ministry, however, disputed this, indicating efforts to control clashes between non-state armed groups in the area.

Updated: 30-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

An Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus resulted in the death of a member of Syria's newly established security forces, according to a source from the Syrian interior ministry.

Israel asserted that the attack targeted an extremist group that was planning to assault Arab Druze minority members in Sahnaya, a suburb of the Syrian capital.

Contradicting this, the Syrian interior ministry source claimed that Syrian security forces were aiming to quell ongoing clashes in the Sahnaya area involving unauthorized armed factions.

