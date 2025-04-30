Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Syrian Capital Outskirts

An Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus resulted in the death of a member of Syria's newly established security forces, according to a source from the Syrian interior ministry.

Israel asserted that the attack targeted an extremist group that was planning to assault Arab Druze minority members in Sahnaya, a suburb of the Syrian capital.

Contradicting this, the Syrian interior ministry source claimed that Syrian security forces were aiming to quell ongoing clashes in the Sahnaya area involving unauthorized armed factions.

