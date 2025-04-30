UN Calls on Pakistan to Address Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

UN human rights experts have called on Pakistan to address ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan. Highlighting issues such as enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings, the experts expressed deep concern over Pakistan's counter-terrorism measures in the region.

The experts criticized the government's approach, noting how legitimate human rights advocacy is often conflated with terrorism, leading to threats against freedoms of expression and assembly. Internet blackouts have further hindered transparency and political participation, they said. Calls for independent investigations into forced disappearances were reiterated, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Recommendations from the experts include amending preventive detention laws, ratifying international human rights conventions, and addressing the root causes of violence as outlined in the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. These measures aim to curb arbitrary detention and protect human rights defenders, particularly in Balochistan.

