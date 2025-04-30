Left Menu

UN Calls on Pakistan to Address Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

UN human rights experts express serious concerns about human rights violations in Balochistan, Pakistan. The experts highlight enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the impact of counter-terrorism measures. They urge Pakistan to address the root causes of violence, ratify international conventions, and review legislation to protect human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
UN human rights experts have called on Pakistan to address ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan. Highlighting issues such as enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings, the experts expressed deep concern over Pakistan's counter-terrorism measures in the region.

The experts criticized the government's approach, noting how legitimate human rights advocacy is often conflated with terrorism, leading to threats against freedoms of expression and assembly. Internet blackouts have further hindered transparency and political participation, they said. Calls for independent investigations into forced disappearances were reiterated, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Recommendations from the experts include amending preventive detention laws, ratifying international human rights conventions, and addressing the root causes of violence as outlined in the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. These measures aim to curb arbitrary detention and protect human rights defenders, particularly in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

