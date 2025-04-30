Left Menu

Gangsters Act: Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized from Samajwadi Leader

A court has ordered the seizure of Rs 7 crore in assets from SP leader Gulshan Yadav under the Gangsters Act. Yadav, facing 53 criminal cases, allegedly amassed wealth through illegal means. The assets include luxury vehicles, land, and bank accounts. The seizure follows a directive from law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:22 IST
Gangsters Act: Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized from Samajwadi Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A District Magistrate's court has ordered the seizure of assets worth Rs 7 crore from local Samajwadi Party leader Gulshan Yadav under the Gangsters Act.

Gulshan Yadav, the acting district president of the Samajwadi Party, has been implicated in a series of criminal activities, including murder and extortion, as detailed in 53 criminal cases against him.

The assets, which comprise luxury vehicles, residential land, and bank accounts, will be confiscated following the directive from the police superintendent, in a bid to curb criminal accumulation of wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025