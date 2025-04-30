Gangsters Act: Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized from Samajwadi Leader
A court has ordered the seizure of Rs 7 crore in assets from SP leader Gulshan Yadav under the Gangsters Act. Yadav, facing 53 criminal cases, allegedly amassed wealth through illegal means. The assets include luxury vehicles, land, and bank accounts. The seizure follows a directive from law enforcement.
A District Magistrate's court has ordered the seizure of assets worth Rs 7 crore from local Samajwadi Party leader Gulshan Yadav under the Gangsters Act.
Gulshan Yadav, the acting district president of the Samajwadi Party, has been implicated in a series of criminal activities, including murder and extortion, as detailed in 53 criminal cases against him.
The assets, which comprise luxury vehicles, residential land, and bank accounts, will be confiscated following the directive from the police superintendent, in a bid to curb criminal accumulation of wealth.
