Gaza Tensions Surge at International Justice Hearings

The U.S. informed the International Court of Justice that while Israel must aid Gaza, it need not collaborate with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. The hearings focus on Israel's humanitarian obligations, amid controversy over UNRWA's role and recent allegations against its staff in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States addressed the International Court of Justice, asserting that while Israel must provide aid to Gaza, it is not obligated to work with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. This stance emerged during ongoing hearings concerning Israel's responsibilities in offering humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Controversy surrounds the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), with the U.S. highlighting Israel's security concerns about the agency, which it banned from its territory earlier this year. The U.S. suggested alternative organizations could fulfill UNRWA's role, following allegations that some of its staff were involved in hostile activities.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with reports of severe shortages and impediments to vital aid. The Russian Federation defended UNRWA's efforts, proposing it merits a Nobel Peace Prize. Meanwhile, accusations against Israel regarding international law violations heighten diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

