Congress Vindicated: Delhi AAP Ministers Face Corruption Charges in Classroom Construction

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's FIR against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain supports Congress allegations of corruption in school construction. The FIR highlights financial irregularities of around Rs 2,000 crore, with contracts awarded at inflated rates under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:05 IST
Congress Vindicated: Delhi AAP Ministers Face Corruption Charges in Classroom Construction
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's president, Devender Yadav, has highlighted the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) recent FIR against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, stating it corroborates longstanding Congress allegations of corruption in classroom construction.

Yadav emphasized that the Congress had consistently pointed out significant irregularities in the projects under the ex-Education and PWD ministers' tenure. The FIR raises concerns about financial discrepancies involving approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the creation of 12,748 lecture halls.

The accusations suggest that classrooms were built at nearly five times their estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh, reportedly reaching Rs 24.86 lakh each, highlighting potential misuse of public funds under the Kejriwal administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

