Stranded in Limbo: Pakistani Nationals Detained in Telangana

In a perplexing diplomatic standoff, two Pakistani nationals continue to languish in Telangana jails despite completing their legal sentences. Officials disclosed on Wednesday that their detention persists as Pakistan refuses to acknowledge them as citizens, complicating efforts for their deportation.

Sher Ali Keshwani, 72, a former espionage case accused, has been held in Cherlapally Central Prison since 2015, while Mohd Nazeer, in his 50s, remains in Chanchalguda Central Prison since 2018 after serving a sentence for fraudulent medical practice. Attempts by Telugu authorities to secure their repatriation through consular avenues have been futile.

According to regulations, foreign nationals must be deported post-sentence upon coordination with their embassies. However, the lack of recognition from Pakistan leaves these men detained in Telangana's overcrowded prisons, casting a shadow over geopolitical and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)