₹22,864 Cr Greenfield Highway to Connect Shillong to Silchar via Assam

In a significant move to bolster connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeastern region of India, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a transformative infrastructure project. The government has greenlit the development, maintenance, and management of a 166.80-kilometer Greenfield Access Controlled National Highway No. 06. The highway will stretch from Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam, with a total capital investment of ₹22,864 crore.

The entire project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity, economic activity, and logistics efficiency. Route Overview and Project Scope:

Total length: 166.80 km In Meghalaya: 144.80 km In Assam: 22.00 km

Corridor Type: 4-lane, Greenfield, Access-Controlled, High-Speed

Project Mode: Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM)

The corridor is part of the broader vision of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at developing a multi-modal connectivity network. The route traverses through key districts such as Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and Cachar district in Assam.

Enhanced Regional and Inter-State Connectivity

The new highway is poised to dramatically reduce travel time and distance between Guwahati and Silchar, two major urban centers in the region. This will provide a faster, more efficient route connecting the Barak Valley region of Assam with Shillong and Guwahati.

Moreover, it will improve access to the Northeastern states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, linking them more effectively to the mainland and economic hubs. With this development, the highway will serve as a strategic artery for:

Tourism

Trade and logistics

Commuter travel

Interstate transport

Economic and Industrial Impacts

The project is expected to catalyze industrial growth in Meghalaya, especially in cement and coal-rich areas, by improving freight movement. The corridor will connect several industrial clusters and resource-rich belts, facilitating the movement of goods and supporting economic activity in the hinterlands.

The infrastructure upgrade is also expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, thereby supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by building local capacity and enabling self-reliance in infrastructure development.

Boost to Tourism and Air Connectivity

The highway will serve three major airports:

Guwahati Airport

Shillong Airport

Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06)

These links will encourage national and international tourism, enabling better access to scenic attractions across the Northeast. The improved road connectivity is expected to draw more tourists to destinations such as:

Dawki

Cherrapunji

Jowai

Silchar Hills

Other unexplored scenic locales of Meghalaya and Assam

Strategic Integration with National Corridors

The proposed highway alignment connects seamlessly with major national corridors including:

NH-27

NH-106

NH-206

NH-37

Key destinations on the route include Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khliehriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain, ensuring a broad coverage of regional connectivity.

Socio-Economic Transformation

By bridging geographic and infrastructural gaps, the Shillong–Silchar corridor is poised to serve as a vital economic lifeline. It will enhance mobility for residents, improve access to education and healthcare, and promote trade and commerce. The ripple effects are expected to uplift the states of Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, enhancing their integration into the national economy.

This ₹22,864 crore investment is more than a highway—it’s a blueprint for inclusive growth, national integration, and regional development. It underscores the government’s commitment to balanced infrastructure advancement and sustainable economic empowerment in India’s Northeast.