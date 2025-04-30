Supreme Court Upholds Gadkari's Election Victory Amid Allegations

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday endorsed the Bombay High Court's decision to strike off particular allegations against union minister Nitin Gadkari. These allegations were part of petitions contesting his 2019 election from Nagpur.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh rejected the plea by Congress candidate Nana Falgunrao Patole and voter Nafis Khan, both challenging the 2021 order of the Nagpur bench of the high court. The court affirmed that the reasoning by the high court was sound.

The allegations centered around Gadkari's election affidavit and nomination form, which were contested as false. Despite these challenges, the Supreme Court upheld the high court's decision, affirming Gadkari's victory in the 2024 elections and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)