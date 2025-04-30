Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Gadkari's Election Victory Amid Allegations

The Supreme Court has upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to strike off allegations against union minister Nitin Gadkari, concerning his 2019 election from Nagpur. Challenges from Congress candidate Nana Falgunrao Patole and a voter were dismissed, with the court affirming Gadkari's 2024 victory and the high court's reasoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:01 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Gadkari's Election Victory Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday endorsed the Bombay High Court's decision to strike off particular allegations against union minister Nitin Gadkari. These allegations were part of petitions contesting his 2019 election from Nagpur.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh rejected the plea by Congress candidate Nana Falgunrao Patole and voter Nafis Khan, both challenging the 2021 order of the Nagpur bench of the high court. The court affirmed that the reasoning by the high court was sound.

The allegations centered around Gadkari's election affidavit and nomination form, which were contested as false. Despite these challenges, the Supreme Court upheld the high court's decision, affirming Gadkari's victory in the 2024 elections and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025