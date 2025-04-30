Activism and Immigration: Mohsen Mahdawi's Legal Battle
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration custody after being detained for participation in pro-Palestinian protests. A federal judge ordered his release, allowing him to challenge deportation efforts. The case highlights tension between free speech rights and immigration policies under the Trump administration.
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was freed from U.S. immigration custody on Wednesday, after a judge ruled in his favor to challenge deportation actions by the Trump administration. Mahdawi was detained due to his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests while he was on bail.
Born in a West Bank refugee camp, Mahdawi was arrested upon his arrival for a U.S. citizenship interview earlier this month. His release from the Burlington, Vermont federal courthouse came following an order from U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford, who found no crime committed other than exercising free speech, stated Lia Ernst, an ACLU lawyer.
The Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department have not commented. This case reflects Trump's broader efforts against pro-Palestinian foreign students, sparking debates on free speech and immigration policies. Similar detentions involve other students like Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, who remain in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
