Fact-Checking Social Media Claims on Indian Army's Northern Command Leadership

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently countered inaccurate claims circulating on pro-Pakistan social media, asserting that Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar was 'removed' from his role as the Northern Command commander following the Pahalgam attack. The agency confirmed that the general retired on April 30 after a distinguished 40-year career.

Despite unsubstantiated reports of a Court of Inquiry, the Army reinforced that Kumar's departure was a planned retirement. He was honored at a farewell by the Northern Command, with the leadership baton passed to Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.

The Indian Ministry of Defence also discredited fake messages suggesting leaks of confidential documents and unsolicited solicitations for donations for Army modernization. The Ministry and PIB continue to advise caution against misleading online information amidst ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

