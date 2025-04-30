Left Menu

Fact-Checking Social Media Claims on Indian Army's Northern Command Leadership

The Press Information Bureau debunked claims by pro-Pakistan accounts regarding Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar's removal after the Pahalgam attack. These accounts falsely claimed a Court of Inquiry against him. Lt Gen Kumar retired after four decades of service, succeeded by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma. Misleading social media messages continue amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently countered inaccurate claims circulating on pro-Pakistan social media, asserting that Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar was 'removed' from his role as the Northern Command commander following the Pahalgam attack. The agency confirmed that the general retired on April 30 after a distinguished 40-year career.

Despite unsubstantiated reports of a Court of Inquiry, the Army reinforced that Kumar's departure was a planned retirement. He was honored at a farewell by the Northern Command, with the leadership baton passed to Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.

The Indian Ministry of Defence also discredited fake messages suggesting leaks of confidential documents and unsolicited solicitations for donations for Army modernization. The Ministry and PIB continue to advise caution against misleading online information amidst ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

