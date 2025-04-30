Israel Intervenes: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil

In a significant development, Israel executed a military strike in Syria, aimed at extremists who posed a threat to the Druze community, thus keeping its commitment to shield the minority group. This action underscores Israel's strategic involvement in the region after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, amid mounting sectarian violence.

The operation marks Israel's first intervention in support of Syrian Druze since Assad's regime ended, reflecting its wariness of Sunni Islamists now in power. The Syrian Interior Ministry has reported that the drone strikes have led to casualties among government security forces in Sahnaya, a predominantly Druze town near Damascus.

Israeli leaders have warned Syria's interim government, expecting them to safeguard the Druze amid spreading sectarian clashes. The complexities have been exacerbated by incidents of sectarian violence, raising fears among minorities about the rise of Islamist factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)