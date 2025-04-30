High-Stakes Standoff: Police Capture Criminal Duo in Patna

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Pandarak locality, on Patna's outskirts, apprehended two criminals after a heated exchange of gunfire on Wednesday.

Authorities said that arms, including two rifles, a country-made pistol, and 53 cartridges, were seized from the suspects. The operation followed a tip-off about criminals hiding in the area. Special Task Force members joined district police officers at the scene.

As police approached, the suspects opened fire, prompting officers to respond with controlled gunfire, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Despite these apprehensions, several accomplices managed to escape, initiating a manhunt, according to Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Barh.

(With inputs from agencies.)