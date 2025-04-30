Left Menu

High-Stakes Standoff: Police Capture Criminal Duo in Patna

Police arrested two criminals after a firefight in Pandarak near Patna. Following a tip-off, authorities, including Special Task Force members, engaged the suspects who opened fire. Officers successfully apprehended two, while others escaped. A manhunt is underway to capture fleeing accomplices. Various firearms and ammunition were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:30 IST
High-Stakes Standoff: Police Capture Criminal Duo in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Pandarak locality, on Patna's outskirts, apprehended two criminals after a heated exchange of gunfire on Wednesday.

Authorities said that arms, including two rifles, a country-made pistol, and 53 cartridges, were seized from the suspects. The operation followed a tip-off about criminals hiding in the area. Special Task Force members joined district police officers at the scene.

As police approached, the suspects opened fire, prompting officers to respond with controlled gunfire, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Despite these apprehensions, several accomplices managed to escape, initiating a manhunt, according to Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Barh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025