Trade Talks: Trump Administration's Tariff Deals in Motion

The Trump administration is poised to finalize initial tariff agreements with some trading partners in the coming weeks, but not with India, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. While no official discussions are happening with China, efforts with other countries are focused on reducing trade barriers for American exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 04:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is nearing initial tariff agreements with several U.S. trading partners, though a deal with India is not imminent, said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Negotiations, he noted, aim at widening American market reach, lowering tariffs, and enhancing U.S. economic stability.

While specifics of these agreements remain confidential, they're expected to conclude in weeks. An agreement with a significant trading partner awaits parliamentary and prime ministerial approval. Despite frequent discussions with Indian trade officials, Greer indicated a deal with India isn't 'finish-line close.'

Greer is set to engage with representatives from Japan, Guyana, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, while coordinating closely with South Korea and Britain. Amidst dealing with a hefty trade deficit, the administration intends to maintain elevated tariffs on China, seeking fair trade practices and emphasizing U.S. products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

