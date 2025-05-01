Trade Talks: Trump Administration's Tariff Deals in Motion

The Trump administration is nearing initial tariff agreements with several U.S. trading partners, though a deal with India is not imminent, said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Negotiations, he noted, aim at widening American market reach, lowering tariffs, and enhancing U.S. economic stability.

While specifics of these agreements remain confidential, they're expected to conclude in weeks. An agreement with a significant trading partner awaits parliamentary and prime ministerial approval. Despite frequent discussions with Indian trade officials, Greer indicated a deal with India isn't 'finish-line close.'

Greer is set to engage with representatives from Japan, Guyana, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, while coordinating closely with South Korea and Britain. Amidst dealing with a hefty trade deficit, the administration intends to maintain elevated tariffs on China, seeking fair trade practices and emphasizing U.S. products.

