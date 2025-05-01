U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran of consequences for supporting the Houthis amid renewed nuclear talks. Both nations met indirectly to potentially halt Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting sanctions. Hegseth emphasized U.S. military capability, suggesting potential military action if diplomacy fails.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran on Wednesday, stating that the nation will face consequences for its support of the Houthis. These remarks were made as the United States renewed talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program.
The discussions, facilitated by Oman, aim to reach an agreement that prevents Tehran from building a nuclear weapon while lifting significant economic sanctions. Despite engaging in three rounds of talks, both countries remain distant on some key issues.
The U.S. has increased its military presence in the Middle East to reinforce the region, deploying advanced military assets to communicate its message. Hegseth's statements serve as a reminder of the potential for military action should diplomatic efforts falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
