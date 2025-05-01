Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Manipur: Clash Over Land Dispute Leaves 25 Injured

Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of Manipur's Tamenglong district after a land dispute between two Naga villages erupted into violence, leaving 25 people injured, including 12 security personnel. The clash, involving roughly 2,000 residents, prompted authorities to impose restrictions and take control of the volatile situation.

Updated: 01-05-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Clashes between two Naga villages in Manipur's Tamenglong district over a land dispute resulted in injuries to at least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, officials reported on Thursday. The violent confrontation led to the imposition of prohibitory orders as authorities sought to restore order.

The conflict ignited on Wednesday evening when approximately 2,000 residents of Old Tamenglong village marched to submit a memorandum on the land dispute. Tensions escalated as residents of Dailong village allegedly attacked the demonstrators, causing people from nearby Duigailong village to join the fray in support of Dailong.

Amidst the chaos, the inspection bungalow of the Public Works Department was torched. Police intervened with tear gas to quell the violence. Following the incident, restrictions under Section 163 were imposed in the district headquarters town, including Dailong, Duigailong, and Old Tamenglong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

