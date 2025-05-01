New Zealand Youth Parliament 2025 Welcomes 123 MPs and 20 Press Members

The stage is set for one of New Zealand’s most anticipated civic initiatives: Youth Parliament 2025. Youth Minister James Meager has officially announced the 123 Youth Members of Parliament (Youth MPs) and 20 Youth Press Gallery members, describing them as a vibrant and diverse representation of the country’s next generation of leaders.

“Our Youth MPs come from a wide range of backgrounds, and each have their own unique story, bringing diverse points of view to Parliament and a fresh way of looking at the biggest challenges we face,” said Mr Meager in a public statement.

This year's Youth Parliament will take place on 1–2 July at the Parliamentary precinct in Wellington, offering these young leaders a hands-on experience in national governance and decision-making.

A Platform for Youth Voices Across Aotearoa

The selected Youth MPs were chosen by sitting Members of Parliament to represent various electorates and communities across New Zealand. These young leaders are expected to engage with peers in their communities, listen to their concerns, and bring these perspectives into real parliamentary discussions.

Similarly, members of the Youth Press Gallery will take on the vital role of reporting and publicizing the work of the Youth MPs. Their goal is to raise awareness about the issues under debate and to foster public interest in civic engagement among the youth.

Meet Some of the Outstanding Participants

Among the new cohort is Maevi Fleming (17) from Roncalli College in Timaru. Nominated by Youth Minister James Meager as the Youth MP for Rangitata, Maevi embodies the values of inclusion and opportunity that Mr Meager himself advocates for.

“Maevi grew up in a similar background to mine and is now a strong advocate for a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” Meager noted.

Also stepping into the political spotlight is Abby Plom (17) from Auckland, selected by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to represent Botany. As Chairperson of the Howick Youth Council and her school’s student representative, Abby has long championed youth representation and inclusivity.

“I’ve seen how important it is for youth to be represented and heard. There’s still much to be done to create a fairer, more inclusive community,” Abby said.

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins has selected Ryan Grant-Derepa (17) from Upper Hutt as his Youth MP for Remutaka. Ryan’s passion lies in advocating for better pathways to employment, aiming to ensure all young people—regardless of background—have the tools and opportunities to succeed.

Meanwhile, in the Youth Press Gallery, Korus MacDonald (16) from Havelock North stands out as the youngest journalist selected. Fascinated by the role of media in democracy, Korus sees this as a golden opportunity to deepen his understanding of political journalism.

“The Press Gallery plays a crucial role in our democracy, and I’m excited for the insights and learning this role will offer,” said Korus.

Guided by Experience, Energized by Youth

Youth Minister Meager extended his appreciation to the Multi-Party Reference Group, who assisted in shaping the Youth Parliament framework, and also acknowledged former Youth Minister Matt Doocey for his role in laying the groundwork for this year’s event.

“Young people are our future, and it is fantastic we have youth who are passionate about causes that affect us all, both in and out of politics,” said Meager. “I encourage them to give their absolute best in every area.”

With a clear focus on inclusivity, leadership development, and policy engagement, Youth Parliament 2025 promises to be a milestone event that empowers the leaders of tomorrow to speak boldly and act wisely.