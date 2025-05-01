ED's High Conviction Rate Amidst Court Delays

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively involved in the trial of more than 1,700 money laundering cases, with delays largely due to systemic issues within the country's judicial system, according to ED Director Rahul Navin.

Despite these setbacks, the ED maintains a high conviction rate of 93.6%, with only three acquittals out of 47 concluded cases. The agency marks its 69th anniversary with a commitment to leveraging advanced technology and forensics in future investigations.

Established in 1956, the ED is responsible for enforcing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), in addition to the civil mandates under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

