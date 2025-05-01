Governor Approves Prosecution in West Bengal Education Scam

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has taken a decisive step, granting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to prosecute former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. The charges involve money laundering in connection with the recruitment of primary teachers in government-run schools.

The governor's actions are aligned with earlier permissions granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA, for alleged irregularities in secondary school job recruitment processes.

Alongside Chatterjee, Manik Bhattacharya, former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, faces prosecution over claims of misconduct in the hiring of primary school teachers. In December, the Calcutta High Court denied bail to Chatterjee in a related case involving secondary school recruitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)