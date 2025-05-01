Supreme Court Stands Firm Against PIL for Judicial Probe in Pahalgam Attack

The Supreme Court has decisively declined to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a judicial investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticized the petitioners for requesting a retired judge to oversee the probe, questioning the appropriateness of involving non-experts.

Emphasizing national unity against terrorism, the bench warned against demoralizing security forces with such petitions. The court urged petitioners Fathesh Kumar Saahu and others to withdraw the PIL, cautioning against making court requests that could lower the morale of the forces safeguarding the nation.

The PIL sought directions for the safety of tourists amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to pursue the perpetrators tirelessly.

