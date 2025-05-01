Supreme Court Stands Firm Against PIL for Judicial Probe in Pahalgam Attack
The Supreme Court rejected a plea for a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing support for security forces. The bench criticized the petitioners for demanding a retired judge's involvement and urged withdrawal of the Public Interest Litigation, focusing on the incident's sensitivity.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has decisively declined to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a judicial investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticized the petitioners for requesting a retired judge to oversee the probe, questioning the appropriateness of involving non-experts.
Emphasizing national unity against terrorism, the bench warned against demoralizing security forces with such petitions. The court urged petitioners Fathesh Kumar Saahu and others to withdraw the PIL, cautioning against making court requests that could lower the morale of the forces safeguarding the nation.
The PIL sought directions for the safety of tourists amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to pursue the perpetrators tirelessly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two hardcore Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Amit Shah Lauds Brahma Kumaris' Role in Supporting India's Security Forces Amid Economic Ascendancy
India's Path to Global Prominence: Empowering Security Forces through Inner Awakening
Major Haul in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Deal Blow to Naxalites
A Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Rebels in Jharkhand