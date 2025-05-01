Turkey Stands Firm Against Syrian Decentralisation

Turkey has firmly rejected calls for a decentralised governmental system in Syria, emphasizing the preservation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Turkish officials, the demands from the Kurdish factions pose a threat due to their connections with militants across the border in Turkey.

In a meeting, Syrian Kurdish parties, primarily the Syrian Democratic Forces, agreed on a vision for decentralisation, which Syria's central government opposes. Ankara views these demands as detrimental to regional stability and a challenge to decades of Turkish efforts to reconcile with Kurdish rebels within its borders.

Turkey has welcomed some cooperation between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the central government but insists on dismantling Kurdish militias it perceives as security threats. Additionally, Turkey has urged regional players, including Israel, to contribute to Syria's stability and cease actions that might undermine it.

(With inputs from agencies.)