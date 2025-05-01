Saudi Arabia Urged to Halt Executions of Shia Child Offenders Amid Global Outcry

A group of United Nations human rights experts has condemned the sentencing and imminent execution of five individuals in Saudi Arabia who were reportedly minors at the time of their alleged offenses. The experts have expressed deep concern over the violations of international law and the targeting of the Shia Muslim minority, urging the Saudi government to immediately halt the executions and release the detainees.

The five individuals—Abdullah al-Derazi, Jalal al-Labbad, Yusuf Muhammad Mahdi al-Manasif, Jawad Abdullah Qureiris, and Hassan Zaki al-Faraj—have been sentenced to death for acts committed when they were all under the age of 18. Their alleged crimes include participation in peaceful protests and attending funerals of individuals who were killed during state crackdowns on dissent in Shia-majority regions. All five are members of Saudi Arabia’s marginalized Shia community.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) had previously issued an opinion deeming their detentions as arbitrary, asserting that their imprisonment lacked a legal basis and violated their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Clear Violation of International Law

The experts highlighted that the use of the death penalty against individuals for offenses committed as minors is a flagrant breach of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Saudi Arabia is a party. The Convention explicitly prohibits capital punishment and life imprisonment without the possibility of release for crimes committed by individuals below the age of 18.

“Enforcing a death sentence in violation of a State’s obligations under international law amounts to arbitrary execution and is therefore unlawful,” the UN experts stressed. They called for the immediate release of the five young men to prevent irreparable harm to their lives and personal integrity.

Fair Trial Concerns and Allegations of Torture

The experts further emphasized that the convictions were deeply compromised by multiple due process violations, including the use of torture and coerced confessions. "We had previously communicated to the government of Saudi Arabia our concerns about the fairness of the trial, as it was tainted by ill-treatment and torture, amounting to a violation of fair trial rights," the experts stated.

They added that forced confessions—especially those obtained through torture—render the entire trial process inherently flawed, even if other evidence is presented. The experts reiterated the principle that any judgment tainted by torture should be annulled.

Sectarian Discrimination and Pattern of Persecution

Beyond the legal and procedural violations, the experts warned that these sentences appear to reflect a broader campaign of discrimination and religious persecution against the Shia community in Saudi Arabia. They stated that the charges and harsh sentencing were likely influenced by the defendants’ religious affiliations rather than the nature of their actions.

“We are alarmed by the pattern of persecution and long history of discrimination against the Shia religious minority in Saudi Arabia,” they noted, highlighting the systematic targeting of Shia activists, religious leaders, and protesters by state authorities.

Alarming Rise in Executions

The executions of these five individuals come amid a broader surge in capital punishment across Saudi Arabia. According to the UN experts, approximately 65 executions have been carried out since the beginning of 2025, marking a sharp increase in state use of the death penalty.

Human rights organizations have also reported that the kingdom often uses the death penalty as a tool to suppress dissent, especially among minority communities and political opponents.

International Community’s Responsibility

The UN experts called upon the international community to increase diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia to abide by its human rights commitments and halt the executions. They also urged all necessary interim measures to be taken to ensure the safety and release of the five detainees.

Saudi Arabia has faced ongoing criticism from the United Nations and international human rights groups for its use of capital punishment, lack of fair trials, and systemic discrimination against religious minorities. However, international condemnation has so far had limited impact on the kingdom’s internal practices.

With the lives of five young men hanging in the balance, the UN experts reiterated that urgent and decisive action is required to prevent irreversible injustice.