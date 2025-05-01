Left Menu

International Terror Link Uncovered in Jharkhand: Arrests Raise Flag

A 33-year-old man, Ammar Yashar, was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. Allegedly linked to pan-Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, Yashar had previously been part of Indian Mujahideen. His arrest follows prior detentions in the area as Jharkhand ATS targets terrorist recruitment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:05 IST
International Terror Link Uncovered in Jharkhand: Arrests Raise Flag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on terrorist activities in Jharkhand, a 33-year-old man was apprehended in Dhanbad's Bhuli area. Ammar Yashar, suspected of links to the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday, adding to recent arrests in the region.

The ATS revealed that Yashar's mobile phone contained sensitive documents related to various terrorist groups. His interrogation unveiled past associations with Indian Mujahideen, for which he served nearly a decade behind bars before a recent release on bail.

The arrests, including Yashar's, stem from an ATS operation targeting recruitment by organisations like HuT, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, and ISIS. Tip-offs had indicated attempts to enlist youth in these banned outfits, underscoring growing concerns over terrorist networks in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025