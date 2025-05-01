International Terror Link Uncovered in Jharkhand: Arrests Raise Flag

In a major crackdown on terrorist activities in Jharkhand, a 33-year-old man was apprehended in Dhanbad's Bhuli area. Ammar Yashar, suspected of links to the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday, adding to recent arrests in the region.

The ATS revealed that Yashar's mobile phone contained sensitive documents related to various terrorist groups. His interrogation unveiled past associations with Indian Mujahideen, for which he served nearly a decade behind bars before a recent release on bail.

The arrests, including Yashar's, stem from an ATS operation targeting recruitment by organisations like HuT, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, and ISIS. Tip-offs had indicated attempts to enlist youth in these banned outfits, underscoring growing concerns over terrorist networks in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)