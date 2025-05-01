Left Menu

KKR's Profit Surge: A Winning Formula Amid Market Volatility

Global investment firm KKR saw a significant increase in first-quarter profits, driven by elevated fees and insurance business gains. The firm's large-scale operations allow it to maintain strong management fees, despite market fluctuations. Adjusted net income rose to $1.03 billion in Q1, up from $863.7 million last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KKR, a global investment powerhouse, announced a notable rise in its first-quarter profits on Thursday, attributing the success to increased fees and robust performance in its insurance segment.

This outcome underscores the inherent advantages of large alternative asset managers, who can consistently generate substantial management fees even in times of low asset sales.

For the quarter ending March 31, KKR reported an adjusted net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.15 per share, up from $863.7 million, or 97 cents per share, in the same period the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

