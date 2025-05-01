KKR's Profit Surge: A Winning Formula Amid Market Volatility

KKR, a global investment powerhouse, announced a notable rise in its first-quarter profits on Thursday, attributing the success to increased fees and robust performance in its insurance segment.

This outcome underscores the inherent advantages of large alternative asset managers, who can consistently generate substantial management fees even in times of low asset sales.

For the quarter ending March 31, KKR reported an adjusted net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.15 per share, up from $863.7 million, or 97 cents per share, in the same period the previous year.

