Left Menu

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Takes Command: A New Era for the Northern Command

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, a highly experienced officer, has assumed the position of general officer commanding-in-chief of the Northern Command of the Indian Army. He succeeds Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, who retired after a distinguished career. Lt Gen Sharma brings extensive experience in operational, staff, and instructional roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:38 IST
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Takes Command: A New Era for the Northern Command
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, a decorated leader with a wealth of operational expertise, took command of the Indian Army's Northern Command on Thursday. His appointment marks a new chapter following the retirement of Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on April 30.

Lt Gen Sharma's distinguished career includes commanding roles along the Line of Control and the Western Sector. Educated at prestigious institutions such as the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he brings a comprehensive skill set to his new position.

His extensive background includes high-level positions at the Army Headquarters and significant contributions as the Director General of Military Operations. The Army appreciates his predecessor's four decades of exemplary service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025