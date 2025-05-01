Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Takes Command: A New Era for the Northern Command

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, a decorated leader with a wealth of operational expertise, took command of the Indian Army's Northern Command on Thursday. His appointment marks a new chapter following the retirement of Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on April 30.

Lt Gen Sharma's distinguished career includes commanding roles along the Line of Control and the Western Sector. Educated at prestigious institutions such as the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he brings a comprehensive skill set to his new position.

His extensive background includes high-level positions at the Army Headquarters and significant contributions as the Director General of Military Operations. The Army appreciates his predecessor's four decades of exemplary service.

(With inputs from agencies.)