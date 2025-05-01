Munambam Land Dispute: Allegations and Political Undertones

Congress leader V D Satheesan has charged both the central government and the Kerala state administration with betraying Munambam village residents amidst a land rights controversy.

Satheesan accused the central government of misleading the public with amendments to the Waqf Act, suggesting the changes would resolve land disputes, while the Left government allegedly exploited the issue to incite Islamophobia.

He reiterated that the Congress-led UDF could swiftly resolve the dispute, promising a resolution within 10 minutes if they take power. Despite legal documents supporting the villagers' claims, government maneuvers have prolonged the issue, Satheesan charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)