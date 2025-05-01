Munambam Land Dispute: Allegations and Political Undertones
Congress leader V D Satheesan has accused both the central and Kerala state governments of betraying residents of Munambam village in a land rights dispute. Satheesan claims the amended Waqf Act misled residents, and alleged government support for Islamophobia. He insisted the UDF would quickly resolve the issue if in power.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader V D Satheesan has charged both the central government and the Kerala state administration with betraying Munambam village residents amidst a land rights controversy.
Satheesan accused the central government of misleading the public with amendments to the Waqf Act, suggesting the changes would resolve land disputes, while the Left government allegedly exploited the issue to incite Islamophobia.
He reiterated that the Congress-led UDF could swiftly resolve the dispute, promising a resolution within 10 minutes if they take power. Despite legal documents supporting the villagers' claims, government maneuvers have prolonged the issue, Satheesan charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YS Sharmila Accuses BJP of Weaponizing Investigative Agencies in National Herald Case
BJP Rejects Congress Allegations as ED Chargesheets Gandhis in National Herald Case
We will recall all anti-people Bills passed by BJP after dislodging it from power at Centre: Mamata Banerjee.
Some media houses, paid by BJP, are circulating videos of violence that happened in other states to malign Bengal: Mamata.
Sajad Lone Takes Aim at Omar Abdullah Over Waqf Act Controversy