Kharge Accuses BJP of Anti-Labour Stance at Labour Day Event
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, criticizes the BJP-led government, alleging it supports corporate interests over labour rights. He urges workers to unite, educating themselves and their children, while highlighting reductions in labour laws from 44 to four under Modi. He stresses the importance of public sector companies for marginalized communities.
Updated: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST
- India
During the Labour Day event organized by BBMP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, labeling it as 'anti-labour.'
Kharge accused the government of promoting corporate interests at the expense of worker rights and dismantling existing protections.
He emphasized the need for the working class to educate themselves, adapt to Ambedkar's principles, and remain vigilant against policies undermining their welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
