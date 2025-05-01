Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Anti-Labour Stance at Labour Day Event

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, criticizes the BJP-led government, alleging it supports corporate interests over labour rights. He urges workers to unite, educating themselves and their children, while highlighting reductions in labour laws from 44 to four under Modi. He stresses the importance of public sector companies for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST
Kharge Accuses BJP of Anti-Labour Stance at Labour Day Event
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

During the Labour Day event organized by BBMP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, labeling it as 'anti-labour.'

Kharge accused the government of promoting corporate interests at the expense of worker rights and dismantling existing protections.

He emphasized the need for the working class to educate themselves, adapt to Ambedkar's principles, and remain vigilant against policies undermining their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025