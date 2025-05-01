Kharge Accuses BJP of Anti-Labour Stance at Labour Day Event

During the Labour Day event organized by BBMP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, labeling it as 'anti-labour.'

Kharge accused the government of promoting corporate interests at the expense of worker rights and dismantling existing protections.

He emphasized the need for the working class to educate themselves, adapt to Ambedkar's principles, and remain vigilant against policies undermining their welfare.

