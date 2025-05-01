Left Menu

The Great Mortgage Scam: Unraveling a Web of Deceit

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the main accused in a mortgage fraud case involving repeated mortgaging of the same property to secure loans. Manish and his wife Anita used fake documents to cheat banks of crores before evading accountability. Anita was arrested earlier, and Manish was recently apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:46 IST
The Great Mortgage Scam: Unraveling a Web of Deceit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has made a breakthrough arrest in a high-profile mortgage fraud case. The prime suspect allegedly deceived multiple banks by mortgaging the same property several times, EOW officials revealed on Thursday.

The fraudulent activities trace back to November 2019 when Manish and his wife Anita, directors of a private company, secured an overdraft of Rs 3 crore from a Rajouri Garden bank. They claimed the collateral—a third-floor Dwarka property—was unencumbered, leading to the loan's approval.

However, a subsequent investigation uncovered that the property had been previously mortgaged for Rs 2.7 crore. Forged sale deeds and faked signatures surfaced, triggering a police investigation. With Anita already in custody since April, Manish's arrest on April 28 marks another step in resolving this elaborate scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025