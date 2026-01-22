Chinese Rural Banks Struggle in Real Estate Crisis
Chinese rural banks are struggling to auction foreclosed properties even at steep discounts, highlighting a deepening real estate crisis impacting the financial sector and broader economy. The property market downturn, the longest in China's history, is affecting bank assets and causing a surge in distressed properties.
Rural banks across China are struggling to sell foreclosed properties despite offering significant discounts, exacerbating a real estate crisis that threatens the nation's financial sector and economy. In less-developed regions that experienced substantial home price declines, there has been a notable increase in bank-initiated property auctions.
Many of the properties up for sale, primarily listed by local banks, are priced 20% to 30% below market value. The rush to sell comes as banks grapple with a surge in bad loans and limited capital, forcing them to offload assets. Properties, once considered prime collateral, have sharply depreciated in value due to the market slump.
Nationwide, it is estimated that banks have listed around 1.35 million properties acquired through defaults since mid-2024. With the property downturn showing no signs of easing, banks face an increasing volume of distressed assets. This situation poses significant challenges for the financial stability of smaller banks in the rural areas.
