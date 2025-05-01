Left Menu

Water Wars: The Rising Tension Between Punjab and Haryana

The longstanding water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has intensified. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refused to release more water to Haryana, claiming it has already utilized its allocated share. The tension escalated following the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release water to Haryana, despite Punjab's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:48 IST
Water Wars: The Rising Tension Between Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions over water distribution, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly stated that his government will not permit the release of additional water to Haryana, arguing that the neighboring state has already exhausted its allocation.

During a visit to Nangal dam, Mann highlighted Punjab's ongoing water crisis, blaming the Bhakra Beas Management Board for deciding to release water to Haryana despite objections from Punjab. The Chief Minister accused Haryana and Rajasthan rulers of undemocratic practices in negotiations.

Mann emphasized that Punjab's water resources are sensitive, as levels in crucial dams have decreased compared to last year. In an attempt to manage the crisis, he proposed an all-party meeting and a special Assembly session to address the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025