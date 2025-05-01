Water Wars: The Rising Tension Between Punjab and Haryana

Amid growing tensions over water distribution, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly stated that his government will not permit the release of additional water to Haryana, arguing that the neighboring state has already exhausted its allocation.

During a visit to Nangal dam, Mann highlighted Punjab's ongoing water crisis, blaming the Bhakra Beas Management Board for deciding to release water to Haryana despite objections from Punjab. The Chief Minister accused Haryana and Rajasthan rulers of undemocratic practices in negotiations.

Mann emphasized that Punjab's water resources are sensitive, as levels in crucial dams have decreased compared to last year. In an attempt to manage the crisis, he proposed an all-party meeting and a special Assembly session to address the contentious issue.

