Caste Census Demand Gains Momentum Amid Political Tensions

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged for timely and sufficient funding for the newly announced caste census in India. He emphasizes that Congress and other opposition parties have long demanded this move, countering claims from BJP. The government announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:57 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for adequate funding and a specific timeline for the implementation of the newly announced caste census, urging the central government to fulfill its promises effectively.

Kharge explained that Congress and several opposition parties had been advocating for a caste census, highlighting efforts and protests aligned with this demand. He criticized the BJP for attempting to mislead the public on Congress's stance, arguing that the opposition's push for the census reflects a commitment to address India's societal needs.

While welcoming the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, Kharge emphasized the necessity of adequate financial and logistical support for the initiative's success. He further cited the importance of providing reservations in private institutions and removing the current 50% quota cap to ensure fair representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

