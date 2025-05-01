Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Tale of Two Sisters in Thane

A five-year-old girl was tragically killed and her younger sister seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Thane, India. The incident occurred in Naupada when a speeding car struck the siblings returning from a local shop. Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified driver.

A heartbreaking accident in Thane has rocked the local community. On Wednesday night, a five-year-old girl was killed, and her three-year-old sister was severely injured when a speeding car hit them in the Naupada area, according to the local police.

The siblings, residents of Louiswadi, were heading home after visiting a nearby shop. A speeding car knocked them down and fled the scene, police reports confirmed. The elder sister, identified as Laxmi Gopal Kale, tragically lost her life, while her younger sister, Gangubai, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities have acted swiftly, with the grandmother of the victims filing a complaint leading to an FIR against the unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The search for the hit-and-run driver continues as the police urge any witnesses to come forward.

