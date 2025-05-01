Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Alcohol Dispute

In Muzzafarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, a family tragedy unfolded when an elderly man was allegedly killed by his son following a heated argument over alcohol. The victim, Sunder Pal Balmiki, had opposed his son Pintu's drinking habits, leading to a violent confrontation.

The incident, confirmed by local police on Wednesday night, occurred in the village of Arhora. Witnesses reported that as the argument intensified, Pintu attacked his father with a griddle ('tawa'). Balmiki was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, Pintu, has since fled the scene and is currently evading arrest. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate him as they continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)