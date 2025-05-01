Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Alcohol Dispute

In a distressing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district, an elderly man named Sunder Pal Balmiki was allegedly beaten to death by his son, Pintu. The conflict reportedly arose from Balmiki's objection to Pintu's alcohol consumption. Law enforcement is actively searching for Pintu, who is currently in hiding.

Updated: 01-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:20 IST
In Muzzafarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, a family tragedy unfolded when an elderly man was allegedly killed by his son following a heated argument over alcohol. The victim, Sunder Pal Balmiki, had opposed his son Pintu's drinking habits, leading to a violent confrontation.

The incident, confirmed by local police on Wednesday night, occurred in the village of Arhora. Witnesses reported that as the argument intensified, Pintu attacked his father with a griddle ('tawa'). Balmiki was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, Pintu, has since fled the scene and is currently evading arrest. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate him as they continue their investigation into the incident.

