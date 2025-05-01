Gaza's Children Suffer Amid Aid Blockade

Children in Gaza endure severe physical and psychological strain as a result of a two-month-long aid blockade and renewed strikes. According to the World Health Organization's Emergencies programme, the blockade has resulted in a dire situation for the young population.

Since March 2, Israel has halted the entry of medical, fuel, and food supplies to Gaza. Deputy Director General Michael Ryan condemned the action, stating, 'We are breaking the bodies and minds of the children of Gaza. We are starving the children of Gaza. We are complicit.'

The decision to block supplies is an attempt to pressure Hamas to release hostages, as the ceasefire agreement falters. Israel defends its actions, alleging aid diversion by Hamas, which the group denies. The UN has issued warnings regarding acute malnutrition among Gaza's children, highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)